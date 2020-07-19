Beckley pastor, family, congregants battle COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For Beckley Praise Pastor Paul Chapman, Sunday, July 19, 2020 was the first day he felt like a human being.

“We are ready for this to be over,” Chapman said.

It wasn’t the case eight days prior, when he woke up feeling ill, eventually leading to a positive test result for the coronavirus.

“It is horrible,” Chapman said. “Breathing, fever… A lot of people want to say it is overrated flu. It is more than that.”

Chapman, an employee at the Raleigh County Circuit Clerk’s office, confirmed his positive test result is the reason that office recently shut down for cleaning and sanitizing.

Chapman is also not the only one in his family who contracted the virus. He confirmed his wife, Cecilia, who serves Raleigh County as its chief deputy clerk, and his son both had positive test results for COVID-19. Chapman believes the three of them contracted the virus when traveling to Morgantown for doctor’s appointments June 30 and July 1.

As a pastor of Beckley Praise, Chapman also said four members of the congregation recently tested positive for COVID-19.

July 5 was the last in-person service the church hosted, with face coverings mandatory and sanitizing stations placed throughout the sanctuary at the time.

“We’ve been getting people to wear a mask… to make sure that we follow the guidelines,” Chapman explained.

The following day, the church decided to switch to online services through Facebook Live, upon Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement of a case uptick in Raleigh County.

On July 17, Gov. Jim Justice mentioned there was a church in Raleigh County with an outbreak, but never specified which congregation, including Beckley Praise. Chapman understood there are several churches with several positives, but said no one from the governor’s office or the Department of Health and Human Resources reached out to them to further clarify.

Chapman said he provided a full list of church members and their contacts to the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, who he said is continuing to keep in contact with his family and everyone involved. As of July 19, Chapman said no one else at Beckley Praise’s congregation is further affected by the virus or exhibiting any COVID-related symptoms.

To those who are not taking the pandemic seriously, Chapman stressed to not underestimate COVID-19.

“The virus is not something to play with,” Chapman said. “Wear a mask, take it serious, and social distance.”

Calling it “one step forward,” Chapman said the state and Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department are offering national guardsmen to clean and sanitize the sanctuary as a precaution.