Beckley PD releases citizens academy application

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People in the community will have the chance to see behind the scenes of the Beckley Police Department.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2020 Beckley Citizen’s Police Academy. People in the academy will learn how every facet of the criminal justice system works. The goal of the program is to provide a safer community and have a better understanding of law enforcement officers.

Deputy Chief Jake Corey is with the Beckley Police Department and worked closely with the citizen’s academy.

“It allows our department and our officers to kind of build a personal relationship with the people and citizens of Beckley and Raleigh County. And that’s the major benefit of the program,” Corey said.

The CPA program will have 12 sessions, beginning on March 5, 2020. If interested, visit the police department’s website or pick up an application at the department.