Beckley Police Department delays hiring further because of COVID-19

BECKLEY, PD (WVNS) — Plenty of businesses are putting hiring on hold, including the Beckley Police Department.

The department was scheduled to conduct testing of applicants in March, but because of COVID-19, they had to push the tests back until June. Although they are working with less people, the extra time is actually working to their advantage.

Captain Chuck Ragland is the Training Division Commander and responsible for hiring.

“Usually when we get down to it, we have about 20 people for the test and 15, 16 of them are wiped away from the very beginning. So, hopefully this will give us some good candidates to be able to choose from,” Ragland explained.

The department has about 120 applicants. They are still accepting applications until June 12, 2020.