Beckley Police Department has new job opportunities

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you ever dreamed of wearing a badge and protecting your community, Beckley police has the perfect opportunity for you!

The Beckley Police Department is hiring. It needs to fill at least five spots. They are looking for people who have clean records, and are between the ages of 18 and 40. The physical and written test for the position will be on March 26, 2020.

Captain Chuck Ragland is the recruiting officer for the Beckley Police Department.

“We’d like to keep people from the community because people from the community know them. And it makes it a little bit more personal for community members to be a part of our force because its their home as well. But motivated people that want to come out and make a difference,” said Ragland.

To apply, visit the Beckley Police Department’s website or visit their station.

