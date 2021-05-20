Beckley Police now hiring more officers to its force

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Time is running out for those wanting to fill the ranks of the Beckley Police Department.

According to the department’s Facebook page, applications for police officers are due Friday, May 21, 2021. Once submitted, applicants will be subject to physical agility testing (PAT) the following Wednesday at 8 a.m. Those who pass will take a written test at 1 p.m. that afternoon.

Current LE-certified officers will automatically receive a spot for the written test and will not be required to take the PAT. A copy of active LE certification is needed.

Salary information and a full list of benefits can be found here.