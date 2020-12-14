Beckley Police Officers increase patrol during snowy conditions

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 morning, snow fell hard in Raleigh County. Beckley Police officers, including Cpl. Naomi Cook, were dispatched to 911 calls.

“We had a couple in a ditch this morning in different locations and Harper Road was kind of backed up,” Cook said.

The roads may be a mess, but their day doesn’t slow down. When it snows, they see an increase of car wrecks.

“We just take the report. We get everyone’s information after we make sure they are all okay and everything,” Cook explained.

Officers also see a lot of cars stuck in the snow. The possibility of disabled vehicles mixed with car wrecks are some of the reasons why departments increase patrol during intense winter conditions.

“With this kind of weather, we are looking for disabled vehicles, accidents, any road issues that might create a hazard later,” Cook said.

Although they do patrol the streets and ensure people follow traffic laws, their main goal is keeping you and other drivers safe.

“My rule of thumb is pretty much if they can keep it on the road and drive pretty safe, I don’t bother people,” Cook explained.

And of course, officers like Cpl. Cook, have to keep themselves safe too.

“We just drive slower and increase our space cushion, what we call it. Just make sure you have plenty of distance between you and another vehicle to stop. And just slow yourself down and give yourself plenty of time,” Cook said.