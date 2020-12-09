Beckley Police Officers to hold seat belt safety checkpoint

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local officers want to check in and make sure the community is buckled up!

Beckley Police Officers will hold a Seatbelt Safety Checkpoint Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. It will be from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m., on 2nd Street in Beckley.

Sgt. Jamie Wilhite said officers will check to see if people in the front seat have their seat belts on and children are in the proper safety seat.

“Seat belts save 15,000 lives every year and it’s something simple that takes a second to do. So, we just want to encourage everyone to buckle up if you’re in the front seat and if you’re under 18 in the back seat,” Wilhite said.

If you see the checkpoint, make sure to have your license and registration available. There will be signs to inform drivers of the checkpoint. If someone is not wearing their seatbelt, they will issue a fine.