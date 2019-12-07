Beckley Police Participate in No Shave November for a good cause

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- Officers with the Beckley Police Department grew out their beards throughout the month of November to raise money for a good cause, and now their earning have been totaled.

Online, people could vote for their favorite beard. To vote, you had to pay one dollar.

This would go towards the WV Kids Cancer Crusaders. This organization works daily to help families in West Virginia who are affected by young adult, adolescent and childhood cancer.

Co-founder Marisa Skaff said the donation comes to them in a time where they can really help out families through the holidays.

“We were trying to figure out where we could pull some extra funds to help some additional families through the holidays and we’re going to direct some of the donation we received today to some of that,” she said.

On Friday December 6 2019, the Beckley Police Department participants presented Skaff with their donations of $2,491.

