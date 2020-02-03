Beckley Police release video series to connect with community

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — They make traffic strops, patrol the streets, and serve justice to the community. But do you really know the Beckley Police Department?

Chief Lonnie Christain wanted to give the community a chance to familiarize themselves with the ones who serve and protect them.

“We have a lot of officers who care about the jobs. they do. Unfortunately, one of the things we’ve done not so well at, is letting the public know all of the things that we’re doing and the hard work that the officers put into their daily work,” Christian said.

Chief Christian decided to take take advantage of the rise in social media popularity. The department releases short videos explaining the different sections of the force.

“They provide an insight into some of the things we do. We see comments like we didn’t know that you had bicycles, or we didn’t know the officers done a lot of foot patrols, or we didn’t that you guys had K-9s or a K-9 unit. It puts that information out there and lets them know who the officers are and some of the jobs they do and some of their capabilities,” Christian said.

Some videos are short and factual, others take an in-depth look at particular units. The chief hopes to release a video each week.

“We’ll talk about our defensive tactics training, our mat room, our wellness facility. We’ll talk a little bit about our detective bureau and crime analytics. We’re going to go over our K-9 division,” Christian explained.

The goal of these videos is to give the community a closer look inside the functions of Beckley Police Department. Captain Dean Bailey, the field operations commander, hopes they can even help officers fight some crime at the same time.

“It’s always important for the community to know what the officers do and to communicate with them. If you have good communication with the community, your crime rate could go down,” Bailey said.

Keeping you safer, one video at a time.