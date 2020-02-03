Beckley Police warn against using their logo in campaign material

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department warned against using their logo in campaign materials.

The department released a message on their Facebook stating they saw their logo used on political materials. However, as an independent public organization, they do not and cannot endorse any candidate running for public office.

Deputy Chief Corey with the department said they were made aware of their logos on campaign material.

“We are aware that it is being used on some campaign material, but on behalf of the city of Beckley, the Beckley Police Department cannot and does not endorse any candidates running. We are not allowed to do that,” Corey said.

The department asks that their logo is not used in any campaign materials. If you do see their logo used improperly, contact the station.