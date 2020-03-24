Beckley Police’s station lobby, front counter closed to public amid COVID-19 concerns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department is taking extra precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic with public access to their station.

The department announced the front counter and lobby is closed to the public, following guidelines issued regarding the viral outbreak. It is unknown when they will reopen.

Beckley Police said for those with an emergency or need emergency assistance, call 911. If anyone has a non-emergency, including getting an accident or police report, they are encouraged to call the department’s records division at (304) 256-1720 or (304) 256-1721.