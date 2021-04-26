Beckley Public Works employees continue clean up event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley City employees are still working hard as a part of their clean up event.

The Beckley clean up started last week in the city. Public Works employees are going around the city, collecting people’s old furniture and trash. They are now on Ward 3 in Beckley. This year, it is taking a little longer than usual.

“It is heavier this year because last year we weren’t able to do it because of the pandemic. So, this year it has been a little bit heavier. Folks have saved their things,” said Jerry Stump, Beckley Public Works Director.

If you are on a street that has not yet been picked up, public works employees ask for you to leave your stuff out on the curb. They ask that you do not block the road or the sidewalk.