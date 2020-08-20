Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce celebrates 100 years

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local organization toasted to 100 years.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 100th anniversary Thursday, Aug. 20. Normally, the organization would have a huge gala for the public. Due to COVID-19, they could only hold a small celebration, but they still wanted to recognize the importance of the chamber.

Michelle Rotellini is the President and CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.

“The needs are always changing in a community and that’s why the chamber exists, to keep our finger on the pulse of those needs and making sure we are doing all that we can to advocate,” Rotellini said.

Board members enjoyed a lunch and champagne toast to celebrate.