Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce launches video series to promote businesses

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new video series showcases the small businesses of Raleigh County.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce launched ‘Chamberflix.’ This is a 15 chapter video series that highlights business in Raleigh County. The chamber also used this opportunity to spotlight their award recipients from this last year.

Michelle Rotellini is the CEO of the chamber.

“A lot of times people ask what industries are here, what businesses are here? What is going to keep my kid here after they graduate college? So this just shows all the different folks that make up the fabric of our commerce here,” Rotellini said.

You can find the videos on chamberflix.com. You can binge watch them all, or take your time learning about the businesses in your hometown!