Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce releases 19th edition Christmas ornament

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local organization continues tradition in 2020 with a special Christmas ornament.

Every year, the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce releases a limited edition ornament. The ornaments always represents a piece of history of Beckley. In 2020, the 19th edition ornament honors the historic Attar Center Dome in Beckley.

Michelle Rotellini is the President and CEO of the chamber.

“There are a lot of people in the community that collect these ornaments. They start calling the Chamber right before Thanksgiving to see if the next treasured scene has gone into production yet and when they can come get it,” Rotellini said.

The ornaments are $15. To purchase one, visit the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce on Kanawha Street or visit their website.

