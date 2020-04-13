Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce shows love to local businesses

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with BB&T to give back to small businesses in the area.

CEO and President of the Chamber of Commerce, Michelle Rotellini, said beginning this week, they will highlight two businesses a week in a virtual cash mob shopping initiative. She said they will do a 30 minute Facebook live where each business takes us through the services or products they offer.

“We realized that the only chances that these businesses have of generating revenue is online, so as a chamber we wanted to do our part to help them,” Rotellini said.

All viewers who watch and comment on the Facebook lives are entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card to the business they are watching. Rotellini said they plan to keep this going for the next few weeks and possibly beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.