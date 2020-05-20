Beckley Youth Museum will remain closed following COVID-19 concerns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Another attraction in Beckley will remain closed until further notice.

City officials said the Youth Museum will not be able to open anytime soon. The new Curious George attraction is hands on, making it difficult to keep clean in between children. It is also difficult to keep younger children socially distanced.

Leslie Baker is the Director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Beckley.

“Curious George is down there and he’s so curious as to why he has not gotten any visitors, but it is a hands on exhibit. It has twenty hands on components that encourages you to touch and play with, and we just don’t see how we would be able to do that safely at this time,” Baker said.

City officials are continuing to follow CDC and health department guidelines to look for a way to re-open.