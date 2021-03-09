Become a detective and solve a mystery during a new game in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are interested in solving mysteries, this fun family activity is for you.

Raleigh County Parks and Recreations is holding a Clue games event. Community members can go on their website to download the game rules.

Raleigh County Parks and Recreations is holding a Clue games event. Community members can go on their website to download the game rules. Clues can be found at 4 parks, Lake Stephens, Dry Hill Prosperity Park, Stoco Community Park and Fitzpatrick Park. The object of the game is to find out who from the Raleigh Parks and Rec team killed COVID-19.

Molly Williams is the Executive Director of Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, and one of the suspects in the game.

“We just thought it would be something great for the spring time and get people outside. We’ve all been cooped up and quarantined and everything so it’s great to be outside in the fresh air and get our legs moving again and maybe even find a new park to check out,” Williams said.

People can then submit their answers to Raleigh County Parks and Rec. Every person who gets the mystery correct, will be entered into a raffle.