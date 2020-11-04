Benjamin Hatfield beats incumbent Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A big change for Raleigh County, Benjamin Hatfield beat Incumbent Kristen Keller in the race for prosecuting attorney.

Hatfield had more votes than Keller as poll results came in on election night. Keller served in the prosecuting attorney’s office for 30 years. Hatfield said he thinks the voters agreed with him, the local criminal justice system needed a change.

“I think what resonated with the voters with Raleigh County is that they want to see something different out of their criminal justice system. They want to see something different about how his crimes are handled in court. I think I can do that for this community,” Hatfield said.

Keller will continue her term for the rest of the year, Hatfield will take over in 2021.