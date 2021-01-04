Benjamin Hatfield takes over Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, surrounded by family and future colleagues, Benjamin Hatfield was sworn in as the new Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney.

He wasted no time on his first day.

“I’m feeling pretty good. We got to work here 8:30 this morning and there was already some fires to put out and there were things going on that already needed attention,” Hatfield said.

There hasn’t been a change in leadership at the prosecuting attorney’s office for more than 20 years. Hatfield replaces Kristen Keller, who worked in the office for about 30 years.

Hatfield is one of the youngest attorneys to ever hold this office, but he said that’s an advantage.

“I do have a decade of experience under my belt. I graduated from law school at an early age so I’m looking forward to just hitting the ground running, taking the experience that I have, but also putting some of a new perspective on things,” Hatfield said.

In his first few weeks, he hopes to organize the office, and trim down the number of cases on the court docket.

“The case load I’m taking over is pretty drastic. It’s like trimming a tree. It’s going to take trimming the branches out, in order for something new to grow.”

Hatfield said he has his work cut out for him, but he hopes he can pay a lot of attention to domestic assault and sexual assault cases.

He said he’s ready to be the change.

“It’s long overdue and it’s time to get to work,” Hatfield said.