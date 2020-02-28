Closings
Berkeley County man admits to stealing funds meant for military care packages

MARTINSBURG, WV (AP) — A West Virginia man pleaded guilty to pocketing tens of thousands of dollars in donations to a bogus charity he advertised for military members.

Christopher Engle of Bunker Hill entered the plea in federal court Thursday to one count of wire fraud. Engle co-owned Hearts2Heros, which solicited contributions to create and send care packages to deployed service members. Instead, prosecutors say Engle admitted he took donations from people in West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylania and Virginia for personal use. Prosecutors say the total loss from the scheme was nearly $287,000.

Engle faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine at sentencing.

Trending Stories

