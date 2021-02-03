Bluefield Area Transit masks up following national mandate

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — President Joe Biden issued a nationwide mask mandate for all public transportation, but for Bluefield Area Transit, wearing a mask is nothing new.

General Manager of Bluefield Area Transit, John Reeves, said a lot of the community depends on the bus system so they continue to practice safe travel and social distancing. Reeves said in response to the pandemic, buses and vans are sanitized each night, and all the necessary precautions are in place.

“It’s nothing to see when the buses pull up, the people waiting all masked up and ready,” said Reeves.

Reeves said at Bluefield Area Transit, safety is the top priority.

“Our drivers are highly trained in driving. Safety is our number one concern in every aspect whether it be driving or this virus,” said Reeves.

Riders, like Timothy Milam, said they are more than happy to wear a mask.

“I think it’s absolutely the best thing you could possibly do because this COVID-19 going on so bad, it’s just way too risky and for people like me that have underlying conditions it’s a safety issue for me,” said Milam.

Timothy Milam said without the mandate, you will not see him on any type of public transportation.

“Absolutely not. Definitely not. I’m totally for the masks, I don’t want to take the chances, I’m diabetic and I don’t want to contract COVID anymore than anybody else does,” said Milam.