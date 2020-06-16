Bluefield FitRec slowly reopening

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield FitRec in Mercer County is reopening little by little each week. The week of June 15, 2020, administrators allowed group classes to start again.

Denise Farmer, Health and Wellness Coordinator, said only members are able to workout. Farmer said they are following guidelines set by the state and the CDC.

“We have moved some of the classes to the gymnasium, which was closed for basketball. We can expand, have more room between each person. We have cycle, bootcamp, and yoga there these last couple of days. Other classes we have the room to spread out. Of course we’ve got the hand sanitizer in any of the rooms for the members to use,” Farmer said.

Farmer said they hope to reopen the pool next week when new parts arrive.