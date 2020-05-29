Bluefield Police Officers honor fallen officer

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — It has been nearly three years since Lieutenant Aaron Crook passed away. He died on May 30, 2017.

Crook was a Summers County native. He later went on to make a career and a second home with the Bluefield Police Department. He was killed while assisting in a traffic stop. Detective Kevin Ross said his memory will never fade.

“Everybody knew him. Like everywhere you went, someone knew Lieutenant Crook. A lot of guys here still even, we talk about him all the time. He taught us a lot,” Ross said.

People were asked to wear blue on Friday and Saturday to honor him. People can then post those picture with #WearBlue4LtCrook.