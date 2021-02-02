Bluefield State College awarded $100K for scholarships

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield State College was awarded a $100,000 grant for scholarships.

Bluefield State College is one of only three colleges in the state to receive the grant. The grant was given by the McGee Foundation.

Dr. Deirdre Guyton, Director of Academic Affairs at BC, said 20 students will receive aid with this grant. The qualifications to receive aid are; the student must be a first generation college student, in good academic standing, and promise to stay in West Virginia for two years after graduation.

Dr. Guyton said receiving this scholarship means a dream come true for some students.

“It will be. For some it is. Some would love to come to college, but they just can’t afford it. So this will help them, assist them in attaining a goal that they’d like to attain. Reach a goal they’d like to attain,” said Dr. Guyton.

Dr. Guyton said the grant is renewable for three years. That means if the school continues to meet all requirements, Bluefield State College will be receiving $300,000 in scholarships over the next three years.