Bluefield Union Mission feeds hundreds Thanksgiving Day

Bluefield, WV (WVNS) — The Bluefield Union Mission continues its work in the community, even on holidays. This year is no different, said director Craig Hammond.

The day before Thanksgiving 2020, the mission gave out food bags to those in need, containing a turkey and everything else a traditional Thanksgiving meal would need.

Thanksgiving Day was just as busy at the mission. Hammond and his volunteers handed out a hot meals. The meal consisted of an open-faced turkey sandwich with cranberry, dressing, green beans, and pumpkin or pecan pie.

But due to the ongoing pandemic, the 89-year-old tradition had to change.

“We had to do it under some different conditions given the pandemic,” Hammond said. “The volunteers are spaced. Everybody is masked and gloved. It’s worked well.”

The mission also delivered hot meals to those unable to get out due to the pandemic.

Hammond said hundreds in the community visited the mission over the last two days.