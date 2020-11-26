Bluefield Union Mission helps those in need ahead of holiday

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) –The Bluefield Union Mission spread some holiday cheer ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Director Craig Hammond, said the mission’s routine hasn’t changed in eighty-nine years but because of COVID-19, this year is different.

The usual Thanksgiving haul has always been on Thanksgiving Day. However, this year, the feast will take place over two days.

“We’re going to be distributing probably up to 300 thanksgiving holiday food bags, that have everything a dinner would need including turkey, pumpkin rolls, rolls, dressing, cranberry, vegetables, you name it,” said Hammond.

Bluefield Union Mission is still having their traditional turkey day feast on Thursday. However, your wait could be longer due to the social distancing measures in place.