Bluefield woman tells what she would do if she wins lottery

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — What would you do if you won the lottery? Buy a new car, house, maybe pay off some debt.

With the Mega Millions drawing happening Friday, many will be holding tight to their lottery tickets, hoping for those winning numbers. The jackpot stands at $520 million for Friday’s drawing.

For Angel Snead, she said she would help those who cannot help themselves.

“If I won that, I’d get me a house and a car, and then I’d open up like an animal shelter for all the animals around here that don’t get taken care of,” said Snead.

Snead said she would share her winnings with her family. She bought two tickets Friday and said she is praying for a miracle.