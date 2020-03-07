Boone Memorial Hospital holds black lung event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Boone Memorial Hospital is trying to help current and retired coal miners at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center on Friday, March 6, 2020. Miners were able to get help completing theri federal black lung claims.

Former Miner Eugene Miller said this is something he has been fighting for a long time.

“We are looking for our families, not so much for myself, I’m thinking about my family,” Miller said. “It’s good to know you can get quite a bit of pension for 27 to 28 years, that means a lot to your family.”

If you were unable to attend the event on Friday, call the Black Lung Center at Boone Memorial Hospital.

