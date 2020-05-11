Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department starts medical first responder program

BRADLEY, WV (WVNS) — Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department provided essential services to their community since 1976, continuously helping people during some of the worst times of their lives. Even with fighting fires, responding to calls, and saving people from car wrecks, they now want to do more.

Bobby Palmer is the chief of the department.

“We started looking into how we could better improve the services we provide to our communities,” Palmer said.

The department started a new medical first responder program, expanding their ability to respond to more than just fire calls and other emergencies. They are now licensed to assist on medical calls with other ambulances.

“We are responding to emergent medical emergencies,” Palmer explained. “We are responding to things in one way or another can be considered a life threatening medical emergency.”

This new change could help increase response times for medical calls in the area.

“The closest ambulance could be coming from downtown and we have an emergent medical emergency here in the town of Bradley, and we can get there much quicker and render aid until that ambulance arrives,” Palmer said.

The new program will also provide an opportunity for the department to recruit more volunteers who are EMT’s or paramedics.

“We now have a new level of membership per say, that if someone wants to volunteer just as a medical responder, then they could do that,” Palmer said.