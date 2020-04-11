Brian’s safe house helps current and past members through the pandemic

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The COVID-19 pandemic upended the normalcy in almost everyone’s life. But one population may really be vulnerable to the stress.

Duane Pease is a life coach at Brian’s Safe House.

“They don’t know, early in addiction how to deal with those emotion,” Pease said.

People with substance abuse disorders are facing obstacles during the pandemic, that can be trying on their mental health. At Brian’s safe House, they’ve had to restrict visits from family and friends.

“They get frustrated. They get angry. They do all the emotions that we would have if somebody said you can’t see your child or you can’t see your parents,” Pease explained.

Brian’s safe house is a faith based non-profit that hosts a 12 month residential, structured recovery program for men. Since the men completing the program lived on the secluded campus for quite some time, they can continue their classes and group sessions as planned. However, it’s their graduates that staff are worried about during this trying time.

“Boredom is a big thing in recovery. How do I handle the downtime? And we have men who have graduated who are out there and have lost jobs or laid off, and yeah there’s concern about that,” Pease said.

They hope to try and provide counseling for graduates who may be struggling. But for now, their focus is on getting the men at the house, the help they need.

“We’re keeping them busy here. We’re following pretty much our same structure. We’re still teaching. We’re still working on the property, doing things around here,” Pease said.

Hoping to turn them away from their bad habits, and keep them on track for a better life.

Brian’s Safe House usually relies on donations from businesses and churches. But those things are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. To give a donation, you can contact (304) 763-7655.