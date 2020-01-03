Brooke County Sheriff damaged car, lied to have county pay

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia sheriff has been fined for damaging a car with a shopping car then lying about what happened so his county would have to pay for repairs.

Records released by the state ethics commission on Thursday said Brooke County Sheriff Larry C. Palmer agreed to pay the state $5,000 and undergo ethics training after the 2018 incident.

The report said Palmer damaged a car with a shopping cart then tried to bill the county after filing a report that said the damage was caused by his police cruiser.

He did not return a voicemail left at his office.

Trending Stories

