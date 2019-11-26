Buddy Drive helps kids in need

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One local woman is working to give back to kids in need this holiday season. If you have gotten food or coffee from Dunkin Donuts, you will notice the Women’s Resource Center Buddy Drive flyer hanging outside.

Crystal Mckinney is the General Manager at Dunkin in Beckley. She decided to use her connections with the Scentsy company and Dunkin to help give packages to kids who are also in need at the Women’s Resource Center this year.

McKinney said people can buy Christmas gifts through them that include different stuffed toys, blankets, and more.

“In these bags, I donate toothbrush, toothpaste, hygiene essentials, we’ve got them candy. I spoke to one of the ladies up there and the kids need pajamas so I went out and got pajamas for them. There’s just a little bit of everything,” McKinney said.

Contact Crystal at 304-237-0784 to help make someone’s holiday season a little brighter.