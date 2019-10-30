1  of  4
Buildings to be demolished to clean up Mercer Street

Local News
59News Online

Top Stories for Oct. 29, 2019

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Two buildings are being demolished at the end of Mercer Street, but will soon be replaced by a farmer’s market.

The city wants to replace the unused buildings and create something that will bring more people to the area.

Greg Puckett, the executive director of Community Connections, has played a big role in the beautification of Mercer Street.

“With change, comes a great deal of really reinvention and I think this particular part is a direct reinvention of what we want to see for downtown,” he said.

The city has received contractual bids for the demolition, which is the first step.

