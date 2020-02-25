Business expo in Beckley celebrates Black History Month

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking to shop and celebrate Black History Month, this event is perfect for you.

The Beckley Art Center will host a Black Business and Arts Expo on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. The event will be from 11 a.m until 4:30 p.m Black business owners and crafters will be there to sell their stuff and show off their skills

Doris Fields organized the event and will be selling stuff of their own.

“This gives them a chance to network with other businesses as well as just show the community what it is that they have. We’re hoping that people will come out and not just browse, but shop,” Fields said.

There is still more room for vendors. To sign up, contact the Beckley Art Center (304) 253-9226.