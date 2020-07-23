Business relocates to Daniels

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — A business owner opened her doors in Daniels, WV on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Michele Davis expanded her office.

Davis had her accounting business in another location for 10 years. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, she felt it was the right time to relocate.

“So, it was kind of stressful. I was worried, like am I doing a right thing? But just a piece went over me that this was the right time and this was absolutely the right place,” Davis said.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the new location is on Ritter Drive on Thursday.