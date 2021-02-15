Bystander injured after trying to alert homeowner of fire in Raleigh County

PROSPERITY, WV (WVNS) — A neighbor jumped into action after passing by a house fire in Raleigh County on Monday, February 15, 2021.
The fire started at a home on Deering Road in Prosperity. Bradley-Prosperity Fire Chief Bobby Palmer said someone was passing by the fire and tried to get into the home to see if anyone was inside. No one was home, but that person fell and hit their head. Firefighters are still working to figure out the cause of the fire.
Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department, Mt. Hope Volunteer Fire Department, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Jan Care, and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department all responded.