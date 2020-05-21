Campestre holds grand opening ceremony

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A restaurant moved into a new building and officially opened its doors!

Campestre in Beckley moved to a new location across the street. It started serving customers at the beginning of the month, but Thursday, May 21, 2020 was the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the new building.

Jose Aguirre is the Owner of the restaurant.

“It’s a really special day for us and we’ve been working for almost a year and we’re really excited to get it open,” Aguirre said.

It was also the first day they started indoor dining.