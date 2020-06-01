Candidates battle for Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — With early voting taking place June 6, 2020, the Mercer County prosecutor’s race is heating up.

Incumbent George Sitler said he’s accomplished a lot while on the job since taking over in 2017.

“We’re particularly aggressive on crimes against children. We’ve secured sentences worth hundreds of years against people who have done unspeakable things to their children,” Sitler said. “I’ve also secured a quarter of a million dollars in federal grant money to fund additional special prosecutor positions for abuse and neglect.”

Sitler’s challenger, Brian Cochran, intends to bring a little change to the prosecuting attorney’s position, including the office’s relationship with law enforcement.

“Reestablish our communication line with our law enforcement officers,” Cochran said. “It’s so critical… that the prosecutor’s office and the law enforcement officer out here cooperate with each other, work together, and communicate with each other,”