Car club holds cruise-in to benefit family struck by tragedy

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A car club will show off their rides, all to benefit a local family who experienced a tragedy.

Smooth Impressions is hosting a cruise-in on Saturday, April 17, 2021 for the Brown family of Beckley. Felicia Brown was reportedly attacked, and her son was murdered.

The show will be held in the O’Reilly Auto Parts parking lot in the Beckley Plaza. It is free, but they will have raffle opportunities and a box for donations. All of those proceeds will go to the family of the victims.

Liz Lilly is one of the organizers of the event.

“We’re doing it to support the Brown family to pay for medical expenses, funeral expenses, and anything else they may need,” Lilly said.

The event will start at 12 p.m. and end at 3 p.m. If you cannot make the event, but still want to donate, you can reach out to the Smooth Impressions Facebook page.