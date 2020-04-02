CARES Act provides relief for small businesses

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — More than a week ago, Governor Jim Justice announced a stay at home order to protect the state from the spread of COVID-19. But with more people staying home, businesses are taking a hit, especially small businesses.

Michelle Rotellini is the owner of The Dish Cafe and knows the struggles of owning a small business.

“For us, we’re seeing about a 60 percent decrease of revenues.”

Small businesses, like The Dish Cafe, are struggling to keep their doors opened and their staff employed.

President Trump signed the CARES Act, or Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security act. This act will provide relief to people affected by COVID-1,9 but especially small businesses.

Doug Lehman is a financial advisor for Edward Jones.

“For small businesses, it’s very critical. Get in there and get your application in,” Lehman said.

Many small businesses are now eligible for disaster relief loans from the Small Business Administration because of the act.

“There’s relief available right now and it takes care of potential lost wages, rent, utilities. A lot of people are scared about that. They have to stay home, they can’t work. But there’s one way to get up to four months of relief that if you use it for what its meant for, it is forgivable and you don’t have to pay it back,” Lehman said.

Funds like these are crucial to small businesses in the area.

“To help them, well to survive. First and foremost, that’s what we all have to do right now as businesses is to survive. But also to rebuild,” Rotellini said.

For more information on the CARES act, visit this resource by Edward Jones.