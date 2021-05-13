Carnival opens in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Well you do not have to wait until the state fair to enjoy your favorite fair foods. One company is bringing the fair to you.

Gambill Amusements is hosting their WV Grand Opening Carnival. They have rides, games, and fair food, all stationed at the Beckley Mall Plaza. They open Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 6 p.m. and will be open until May 23, 2021. They will be open on weekdays at 6 p.m. and 1 p.m. on weekends.

Shane Turner is the owner of Gambill Amusements.

“Rides, food, games. You can get an all day wristband. I have coupons all over town. You can go to my website to get tickets,” Turner said.

You can get tickets at the gate, or buy them at a discounted price on their website. Turner said they will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

