Carpenter’s Corner prays for new location

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local soup kitchen is serving up more than a hot meal. Carpenter’s Corner in Beckley serves hot lunches five to six days a week to the local community. The pantry also offers a safe place for prayer and fellowship.

Michael Prunesti is the President of Carpenter’s corner.

“We feed people that are hungry or that need a meal. We don’t take your name or an ID. Anybody that’s hungry can walk in here and we’ll feed them,” Prunesti said.

However, the organization is outgrowing its four walls. With more 165 volunteer and donations pouring in, the church-based group is looking to relocate. Carpenter’s Corner is currently located on Prince Street in Beckley, which can be a very busy road. There also is not a convenient place to park.

“We just had a man out there that almost got hit this morning unloading. So, we would like to be somewhere where we can unload our food, and supplies, without getting hit. And a place for volunteers to at least park,” Prunesti said.

There is a new home in mind, but it is still in the early stages. A local businessman promised to deed an old Tudor’s Biscuit World Building, located at the corner of Robert C. Byrd drive, to the ministry. However, the location would need renovations.

Prunesti said businesses surrounding the location are worried they might have to deal with loiters, but he claimed that should not be an issue.

“We promise we’ll be a good neighbor. We will do that and we will address any issues,” Prunesti said.

For now, they will continue to feed the needs of our community. They serve hot lunches from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. On Fridays, local businesses donate food that people can take home with them after their lunch.