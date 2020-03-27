Child dies, two injured in Preston County house fire

ALBRIGHT, WV (AP) — Authorities say a child died and two other people were injured in a West Virginia house fire.

News outlets report that flames had already engulfed the Preston County home and the roof had partially collapsed when firefighters arrived Thursday, Albright Fire Chief Owen Evans told The Dominion Post that four people escaped the home by jumping from a second-story window, but one juvenile died and two people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

No further information was immediately released.

