Children staying in touch with handwritten letters during COVID-19 pandemic

RENICK, WV (WVNS) — Checking the mailbox usually leads to a discovery of bills and advertisements. But for Olivia and Remington Waid, they cannot wait for the mailman to come.

“My heart just pumps so much! I just don’t know what’s in there,” said Remington.

The Waids are homeschooled and look forward to their playdates or church to see their friends. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, they are missing out on those fun times. So, their mom, Jessica, asked them to write letters to their friends.

“The best fishing pals, your friend, Remington,” he read off his letter.

They each write a letter to their friends, their mom stamps it for them, and they run it to the mailbox. Then, they wait three to four days to see their friend’s response. In a time where everything is uncertain, at least they have their pen pals to rely on.

“I like talking to them,” said Remington.

“Yeah, me too,” said Olivia.

From ipads to notepads, these children are keeping in touch.