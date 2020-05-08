Chocolate Moose is open again after closing for COVID-19 concerns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you missed your cup of joe from your favorite coffee shop, you are in luck!

Chocolate Moose Coffee is back open and ready for business. The cafe had to close during the pandemic to keep customers and employees safe. During that time, they shipped their coffee beans to people across the country. Now, they are asking people to order through the Cloosiv app and they will bring your coffee out to you.

Kevin Traube is the owner of Chocolate Moose.

“It feels good to get reconnected and re-serve the community as we have been,” Traube said.

They will not support indoor seating at this time. The Mountain State Mini Golf will open Mother’s Day weekend.