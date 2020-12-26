Christmas at the Bluefield Union Mission

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Bluefield Union Mission has been providing meals for families for nearly 90 years. To spread more Christmas spirit, they remained open this year.

Director Craig Hammond said every year the community blows him away with their generosity and willingness to help those less fortunate. Over one hundred people stopped by the mission on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.



“Today is our 89th annual Christmas dinner, along with gifts and blankets and gloves and everything that goes with Christmas,” said Hammond.



Hammond said this year was just as successful as past years. He adds, over 300 people were fed Christmas Eve with the food bags they gave out as well.