Christmas festivities still planned for local assisted living center

PRINCETON,WV (WVNS) — The holidays usually mean getting together with family and friends, but because of COVID-19, family visits and gatherings came to a halt at most assisted living centers.



Lisa Dicker, with The Havens at Princeton Assisted Living, said it is important this year to let the residents know staff members are there for them. She said bringing normalcy to residents will help with the sadness of being without family this holiday season.

The Havens has several activities planned for the residents. On Tuesday, December 15, 2020 they had a Christmas tree contest. Eight local businesses decorated trees and the residents voted for a winner.

On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, The Havens is holding its holiday reception. Dicker said next week, there will be a game night with Santa’s elves.

Dicker said she understands this situation is different, but they are finding new ways to make it easier on the residents. She said if families wish to pick up their loved ones for Christmas, there is a protocol in place and they may do so. The resident then must quarantine after returning.

Dicker said The Havens is the safest place for them to be right now. Each staff member is tested twice a week and they follow all CDC guidelines and wear proper PPE gear.



