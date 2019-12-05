BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It has been a tradition for years in Beckley. The annual Christmas Parade returns to Beckley on Saturday, December 7, 2019. The parade kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m.

Jill Moorefield with Beckley Events said it is the perfect opportunity to come out and see Christmas characters, organizations, schools, churches, businesses and more come through Beckley.

“We painted some holiday rocks, and we’re going to hide them in word park and Shoemaker Square. People can check that out. There will be a vendor in Word Park and the Presbyterian Church will be doing hot chocolate and some goodies for folks and slip knot coffee will have an open house and Ticketyboos and Coca-cola Polar Bear will be around after the parade for pictures,” Moorefield said.

The parade will start off at Park Middle School and make its way to Uptown Beckley. Lineup will begin at Park Middle School at 9 a.m. Saturday.