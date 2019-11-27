Christmas trees from Mount Hope chosen for West Virginia Capitol complex

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia has picked two massive trees from Mount Hope to be this year’s Capitol Christmas decorations.

State officials on Tuesday said the nearly 30-feet-tall trees were donated by the owners of Absher Christmas Tree Farm on behalf of the West Virginia Tree Growers Association.

The Canaan Fir and Norway Spruce trees were planted nearly 30 years ago. They’ll be in place for the state’s free Joyful Night Celebration on December 10.

A video posted by the state administration department shows one of the trees being hoisted into place at the Capitol complex.

